BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was shot and killed in a shooting around midnight in Wasco.

Jose Eduardo Lopez Delgadillo, 29, of Wasco, was shot and killed at Bay Meadow Drive in Wasco just after 12 a.m., according to coroner officials.

Officials say Delgadillo was pronounced dead at the scene.