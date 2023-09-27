BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was shot and killed at Yokuts Park in a late-night shooting this month.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Daniel Leland Santana Landeros, 43, of Bakersfield.

Landeros was pronounced dead at the scene on Sept. 18, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Friends identified Landeros to 17 News on Sept. 21 and say he was killed on his birthday. His friends say he was an advocate for the LGBTQIA community, immigration reform and civil rights.

There are no answers as to why Daniel Landeros was at Yokuts Park Monday night or who is responsible for his death.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.