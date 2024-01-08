BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was shot in October 2022 in Wasco and died the next year.

Coroner officials say Edgar Perez Mendez, 31, of Wasco was shot in the 1200 block of Iris Street on Oct. 24, 2023, and died on Jan. 9, 2023, at Adventist Health Bakersfield.

The coroner listed Mendez’s cause of death as “massive upper gastrointestinal bleeding due to sequelae of multiple gunshot wounds.”

Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called to Iris Street near Griffith Avenue in Wasco and found Mendez with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to Kern Medical for treatment that night.