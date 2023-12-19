BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was assaulted in 2017 and died nearly six years later due to injuries from the assault.

Coroner officials say Randy Donald Allen, 61, of Bodfish was assaulted in the 20 block of Gary Street in Bodfish on Aug. 25, 2017.

Allen was pronounced dead on Aug. 3, 2023, in Bodfish. Coroner’s officials say the cause of his death was seizure disorder due to blunt force head trauma and the manner of his death is homicide.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.