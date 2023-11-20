BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was fatally assaulted in central Bakersfield Thursday night.

Coroner officials say Christopher Kurt Rice, 51, of Frazier Park was fatally assaulted at 350 Oak Street Thursday night.

Rice was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect, Juan Paniagua, 41, of Bakersfield was arrested near the scene on suspicion of robbery, assault with a firearm and homicide.

The coroner’s office will release Rice’s cause and manner of death at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.