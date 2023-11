BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in an assault on Nov. 10 on Pacific Street.

Coroner officials say, Fernando Arzante Cortez, 57, of Bakersfield, was assaulted in the 900 block of Pacific Street on Nov. 10. Cortez was pronounced dead at the scene on Nov. 11.

An autopsy was conducted and the cause of Cortez’s death was blunt head trauma and the manner is homicide.