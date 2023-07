BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was shot in Lamont Friday and died at a local hospital.

Rosalino Soto Juarez, 38, of Lamont was shot on Weedpatch Highway in Lamont around 11:56 p.m. Friday, according to coroner officials.

Officials say Juarez was transported to Kern Medical and died at the hospital on July 1.