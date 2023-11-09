BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was assaulted in northwest Bakersfield last year and died of complications months after the assault.

Coroner officials say, Michael David Davis, 62, of Bakersfield, was assaulted in the 9700 block of Greenacres Drive on Sept. 20, 2022, nearly nine months later on June 12, 2023.

The cause of Davis’ death was complications of blunt force head trauma and the manner of his death was homicide.

Davis was pronounced dead at Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. 17 News has reached out the sheriff’s office for more details about the 2022 incident.