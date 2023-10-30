BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Clovis man who was shot and killed in south Bakersfield Sunday morning.

The coroner identified the man as Sulkhan Singh, 44. Singh was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of Planz Road.

Singh was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Singh’s death.

No description of a possible suspect or suspects was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.