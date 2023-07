BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two men who were shot and killed in a shooting Friday night in Delano.

Coroner officials said Jose Juarez, 28, of Delano and Joshua Pena, 28, of Bakersfield were both shot and killed on Girard Street in Delano around 8:50 p.m.

Juarez and Pena were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Delano Police Department is investigating this incident.