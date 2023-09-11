BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 17-year-old who was shot early Sunday morning in south Bakersfield.

Coroner officials say John Avery Davis, 17, of Bakersfield was shot in the 2300 block of Westhaven Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Davis was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were dispatched to Westhaven Avenue at 12:28 a.m. regarding a large party and shots fired, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Two male juveniles were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The 17-year-old boy, who was later identified as Davis, was pronounced dead at Kern Medical, according to BPD. The other juvenile is only identified as a 16-year-old male and he was in critical condition.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Davis’ death.

BPD says suspect information is not available at this time.