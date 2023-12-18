BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has released the name of a woman who was shot and killed early Friday morning in southwest Bakersfield.

According to police, officers responded to the 5000 block of Evanston Court around 4:21 a.m. for suspicious circumstances and a shooting.

When officers arrived they found Jordan Vanesha Latrice Hanks, 31, of Bakersfield dead suffering from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are in contact with a person of interest, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.