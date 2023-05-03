BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the four victims of the April 30 quadruple homicide in Mojave.

Anna Marie Hester, 34, of Mojave was pronounced dead at the scene at a residence on H Street in Mojave late Sunday night, according to the coroner’s office.

Darius Travon Canada, 31, of Mojave was pronounced dead at the scene late Sunday night, according to officials.

Martina Barraza Jr., 33, of Mojave was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night, coroner’s officials said.

Faith Leighanne Rose Asbury, 20, of California City was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital late Sunday night and died early Monday morning at the hospital, according to coroner officials.

Autopsies will be conducted on the four victims to determine their causes and manners of death.

The investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff’s officials said no arrests have been made are continuing to pursue leads in the case and working to identify suspects.

Anyone with information on the killings is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.