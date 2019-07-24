Coroner identifies second victim in East Fairview Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was killed in a weekend shooting that also left another man dead near Rexland Acres Park on Sunday.

The coroner identified the woman as 36-year-old Marbeli Castro Garcia of Lamont.

Garcia was found by sheriff’s deputies following a shooting in the 300 block of East Fairview Avenue on July 21.

Garcia and Emilio Diaz Chavez, 30, were shot and killed. Chavez was found nearby.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.

