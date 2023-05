BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two men killed on South Union Avenue on April 12.

Ernest Dean Vega, 27, and Jordan Shelton, 29, both of Bakersfield were shot on South Union Avenue on April 12, according to the coroner’s office.

Both men were taken to Kern Medical where they were later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Autopsies will be done to determine their causes and manners of death.