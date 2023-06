BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man shot and killed on Chelsea Street in east Bakersfield in early May.

Juan Felipe Neri, 42, of Bakersfield was fatally shot May 3, according to the coroner’s office.

Coroner’s officials said the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.