Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Mojave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 53-year-old shot and killed Saturday in Mojave.

The coroner identified the man as 53-year-old Miguel Rico Lievanos of Mojave.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in the 15600 block of L Street in Mojave for a report of a family disturbance just before 8 p.m.

As deputies were headed to the call they learned a shooting occurred and eventually found Lievanos wounded outside the home. Lievanos was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he later died.

KCSO said one man was questioned but was eventually released.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.