The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was stabbed in Wasco on April 14 and died days later.

Daniel Lopez, 31, of Wasco was stabbed near Poso Avenue and D Street on April 14 and was taken to Kern Medical, according to the coroner’s office. Lopez was pronounced dead on April 16 at Kern Medical.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Lopez’s death.