BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man shot and killed on Garces Highway in Delano early Saturday morning and the suspect remains at large, according to police.

Roberto Rodriguez Frias, 22, of Delano, was shot and killed around 3 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Garces Highway, according to officials.

The Delano Police Department said investigators identified the suspect in the shooting as Gilberto Daniel Barron, 23.

Barron allegedly fled from the scene following the shooting in a silver 2015 GMC Yukon with license plate #7HHD004. Police said Barron is considered armed and dangerous.

GIlberto Baniel Barron, 23 / Photo: Delano Police Department

Silver 2015 GMC Yukon / Photo: Delano Police Department

Anyone with information on Barron’s whereabouts is asked to call the Delano police Det. Ozuna at 661-721-337 ext. 1501 or the Delano Police Department’s anonymous at 661-721-3369.