BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed while intruding on a house in northeast Bakersfield on April 12.

Christian Flores, 20, of Bakersfield was identified as the man stabbed while intruding in a home on Glenridge Street near Pla Vada Drive on April 12, according to the coroner’s office.

Flores was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Officials said Flores allegedly forced himself into the home through the garage and armed himself with a hatchet. Flores allegedly attacked the owner with the hatchet.

The owner armed himself with a knife and stabbed Flores, according to officials.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.