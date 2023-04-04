The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a Lake Isabella father and son who were killed in a murder-suicide in early February.

Richard Allen Walsh, 81, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a residence on Erskine Creek Road on Feb. 5, according to coroner officials. His manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

Sean Patrick Walsh, 32, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at the same residence, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office has not released further information about the incident.