BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was assaulted and killed in Lamont this week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified the man as Hector Javier Castaneda Vasquez, 56, of Bakersfield.

Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 13600 block of Di Giorgio Road at around 10:30 a.m. on April 18. Deputies said they found Vasquez with trauma to his head and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner determined Vasquez died of multiple blunt force trauma and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation into Vasquez’s killing is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.