The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Delano man who was shot and killed in Delano on May 17.

Juan Luis Cantu, 26, of Delano was found dead after being shot on Casey Avenue in Delano on May 17, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Cantu’s cause and manner of death.