Coroner identifies body of man found on M Street last month

Body found on M Street in Bakersfield on Jan. 26, 2022 / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a man who was found shot to death on M Street in late January.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Errol Joseph Scorzac III of Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police officers were called to M Street near 10th Street just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 26 for a report of a man down. Scorzac III was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation in the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.