BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9.

The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in the 16000 block of Taft Highway on Sept. 9.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on Sept. 9 at around 4:30 p.m. and found the two bodies at the home.

In identifications released Saturday, the coroner determined Munoz Tovar was shot multiple times and died of her wounds. Tornez was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

No other information about the incident has been made available from Kern County sheriff’s investigators.