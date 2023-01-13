BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a shooting last week at a southwest Bakersfield home.

The coroner identified the victims as Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento; and Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield.

According to a coroner’s report, Halliman Jr. and Ramirez Jr. died following a shooting on Jan. 6 at a home in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive. Both men were declared dead at the scene.

The Bakersfield Police Department later said they are searching for Jovannie Ayon, 31, as a person of interest in connection to the shooting.

Jovannie Ayon, 31 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Officials said Ayon should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Ayon’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.