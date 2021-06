BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot to death in Arvin in February.

The coroner identified 18-year-old Jose Luis Cano Soria as the man who died on Feb. 27.

Soria was shot in the area of Haven Drive and Grover Street in Arvin. Police in Arvin found two people shot and wounded. Soria died and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Arvin police at 661-854-5583.