Community rallies to help mom of 10-year-old killed in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A local single mother is in need of donations after a shooting killed her 10-year-old daughter and wounded her 12-year-old son in Arvin this weekend.

A GoFundMe was created to help Adriana Santos, the mother of the two children, with over $7,000 raised overnight so far. The children, identified as Liliana, 10, and Christian, 12, where shot Saturday, just before midnight on North Hill Street, according to Arvin Police.

Arvin PD says a witness tried to chase down the suspects, leading to the shooters’ vehicle being disabled near Bautista street. But the suspects opened fire at the witness’s car and escaped — with Arvin PD saying both were minors.

Liliana died before officers arrived. Christian is being treated and is listed in stable, but critical condition. The page was created by Nancy Munoz, a local hairstylist who is friends with the mother. Santos is also her assistant.

The two minor suspects are still at large. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Arvin police at 661-854-5583 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.