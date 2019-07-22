Man who just moved to Bakersfield, identified as Clyde Street shooting victim

A man who just moved to Bakersfield from Los Ángeles died Friday after he was shot in front of his home on Clyde Street near Virginia Avenue. His girlfriend told KGET.com the victim was Alberto Rodriguez, 27.

Rodriguez was sitting in his car with his daughters after commuting from Los Angeles where he works the girlfriend said. Shortly after his daughters were called inside the house shots were heard, according to his girlfriend.

She found Rodriguez on the street suffering from six bullet wounds. He was conscious when paramedics arrived and managed to describe the shooter’s vehicle as a white Toyota Corolla.

He was transported to Kern Medical and after two surgeries he passed away, according to his girlfriend.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.