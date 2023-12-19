BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for a man Clovis man who was shot and killed in south Bakersfield.

The coroner said Sulkhan Singh, 44, died a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of Singh’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Singh was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 29 in the 1900 block of Planz Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating his death. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 661-327-7111.