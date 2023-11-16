BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for a Kern Valley State Prison inmate who was killed on Oct. 6.

Richard Arthur Aguirre, 46, of Delano was allegedly attacked by Juan P. Camacho and John Martinez with an inmate-manufactured weapon at 6:37 p.m. The coroner ruled Aguirre’s official cause of death as multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

He was transported via ambulance to Kern Medical Center where he died at 7:20 p.m. later that day, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

CDCR said both suspects in this case have been moved to restricted housing pending investigation.