BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison officials are investigating a homicide that was reported at a prison in Tehachapi Wednesday morning.

Officials say just before 9 a.m. during an altercation Carlos Cervantes, 39, and Armando Taylor, 41, allegedly attacked David Moreno, 38 at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

Staff responded and used chemical agents to stop the incident.

Moreno was allegedly stabbed multiple times, according to CDCR officials. He was pronounced dead while en route to an outside medical facility at 9:39 a.m.

No other incarcerated people or staff were injured.

Officials allegedly found three inmate-manufactured weapons at the scene of the incident, according to prison officials. Taylor and Cervantes have been moved to restricted housing.

CDCR officials say Moreno was received from Los Angeles County in April of 2004. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. In July of 2015, he was sentenced to an additional three years for battery on a non-prisoner.

The California Correctional Institution’s Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office are investigating this homicide.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the cause and manner of Moreno’s death at a later time.