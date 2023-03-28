BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are seeking information from the public on a series of homicides that happened between 2018 and 2022 and are unsolved.

According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, these homicides are believed to be gang-motivated and claimed a total of six lives. The homicides are as follows:

Jarvis Keith Naff Jr., 26, was fatally shot by several Black men who fled the scene in several different cars. The victim who was shot on his way from a party in the 8600 block of Avila Street suffered multiple gunshots. The homicide happened on April 17, 2022.

Ahmaya Alexander, 12, was fatally shot by two Black men in their 20s while listening to music outside an apartment complex in the 1000 block of L Street. Kern Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the shooters’ arrests. The homicide happened on May 21, 2021.

BPD officers found Luis Castillo Jr., 15, lying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of East 11th Street. He was found to have been riding his bicycle when he was fatally shot. No suspects have been identified. The homicide happened on Oct. 12, 2020.

Destiny Nicole Freeman, 30, and Tony Ray Charles Jr., 45, were fatally shot in their car while parking into their apartment home in the 4500 block of California Avenue. Officers say witnesses identified the suspect as a black man who fled on foot after firing multiple rounds. The homicide happened on July 24, 2019.

Jeremy Charles Littlejohn, 20, was fatally shot at a party in an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Chandler Court. Officers say witnesses described two of the three suspects as one Black man and a light-complected man. The homicide happened on Sep. 23, 2018.

Anyone with information on these investigations or any of the suspects’ identities is asked to call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921, BPD at 661-327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.