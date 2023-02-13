BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two gunmen involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person dead, according to a release from BPD.

Officers responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Clifton Street on Saturday around 2:14 p.m. When Police arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

One of the victims was declared dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to the local hospital and was later listed in critical condition.

BPD said they are searching for two shooters involved in the incident. Both suspects were only described by police as Black men. No other details were provided by the department.

The investigation is ongoing and the decedent’s identity will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.