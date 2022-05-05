BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a composite sketch of a murder suspect from 2016.

On Jan. 22, 2016, at around 9:30 p.m., Leon Davonta Jones was found shot to death outside Tommy’s Liquor Store on Chester Avenue. Family members told 17 News Jones was a new father.

Officials said he was a victim of suspected gang violence. He was shot multiple times.

BPD has described the suspect as a Black man, 18 or 19, with black hair in braids and red tips.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111, Detective Billdt at 661-326-3561, or anonymously via Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.