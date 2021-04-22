BPD releases details of Christmas Day homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released details of a homicide that occurred on Christmas.

Just before 8 AM on December 25, the Bakersfield Fire Department requested BPD’s assistance after 62-year-old Delbert Benskin was found unresponsive at South Chester Avenue, near Planz Road. Benskin was taken to Kern Medical and pronounced dead the next day. The coroner’s office sent a press release about Benskin’s death after a 17 News inquiry, and an autopsy determined he died from blunt injuries.

BPD’s Public Information Officer, Sgt. Robert Pair, said the department had been investigating Benskin’s death as a homicide since the initial callout. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with more information can contact BPD at (661) 327-7111. In 2020, Kern County experienced a homicide every day from December 23 to December 26.