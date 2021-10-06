BPD: Man shot and killed by wife in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed by his wife in South Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to police.

The Bakersfield Police Department says officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Digges Lane at about 6:30 p.m. for reports of a man who had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and located a man suffering from gun shot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he pronounced deceased.

Detectives arrested 38-year-old Cecilia Rios for murder. Police say Rios is the victim’s wife. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Petris at

(661) 326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111