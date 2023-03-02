BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection to a shooting last week on Stockdale Highway, according to a release from the department.

BPD arrested Matthew Martinez, 37, of Bakersfield in the 600 block of Taylor Street, just east of New Stine Road Wednesday night, the release said.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Kern County for murder and felon possession of a firearm in the shooting death of a man on Feb. 23 on Stockdale Highway just west of North Stine Road.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court Friday and is being held on no bail.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.