BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect in the Sept. 18 shooting at Yokuts Park which left a man dead.

BPD homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Fredi Rivera, 27, of Delano, and police arrested him at 2:33 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 300 block of Avenida Castro in Delano.

Daniel Landeros, 43, was shot dead at Yokuts Park about 11 p.m. He was killed on his birthday. He was known to be a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ community, immigration reform and civil rights.

Rivera is scheduled to appear in court on Friday Oct. 6 and is being held on no bail and faces first degree murder charges, according to court records.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.