UPDATE: Woman found dead in northwest Bakersfield home identified

UPDATE (12/7): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman found dead inside a northwest Bakersfield home as Bakersfield resident, Jane Hartnett Gardner, 58.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the woman’s death has been confirmed to be a homicide. The man who was detained at the scene and subsequently taken to a local hospital is in stable condition, according to the department.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a possible homicide at a residence near Discovery Elementary School in northwest Bakersfield.

The department said at around 4:51 a.m. Sunday, it received a request for assistance from the Bakersfield Fire Department. BFD had responded to a call for help at a residence on Vaquero Avenue near Carriage Ranch Drive.

BPD said when officers arrived, they received no answer when they knocked on the front door. The officers ultimately had to force entry into the residence, at which point they found the body of a deceased woman.

During an initial examination of the body, the department said it was determined that the death was likely a homicide. No information has been provided at this time about the nature of the woman’s injuries.

A man was detained at the scene and later taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained prior to contact with officers, according to BPD.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.