BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting death as a homicide Friday.

Police say officers were dispatched to a report of a deceased person on Sumner Street near the railroad tracks on Sumner Street Friday around 10:02 a.m.

Upon officer arrival, a male victim of a shooting was found.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the decedent at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police

Department at 661-327-7111.