BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting death as a homicide Friday.
Police say officers were dispatched to a report of a deceased person on Sumner Street near the railroad tracks on Sumner Street Friday around 10:02 a.m.
Upon officer arrival, a male victim of a shooting was found.
The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the decedent at a later time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police
Department at 661-327-7111.