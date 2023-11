BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in central Bakersfield Thursday evening.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oak Street at Motel 6 around 5:25 p.m.

A victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BPD.

No suspect description was provided.

This is the 68th homicide in Kern County by KGET’s count.

This is a developing story.