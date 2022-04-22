BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park around 4:07 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, officers said they found a suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died due to his injuries.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time. Currently, there is no suspect information publicly available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

According to KGET’s Homicide Tracker data, this is the 36th homicide in 2022 so far.