BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers and homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Bakersfield Friday.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Evanston Court around 4:20 a.m. for suspicious circumstances and a shooting.

Upon officer arrival, a victim was found dead with a gunshot wound, according to BPD.

Officers and homicide detectives are investigating this incident.