BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three vehicles allegedly involved in a homicide in April 2022 in southwest Bakersfield.

The homicide happened on Avila Street on April 17, 2022, around 11 p.m., according to police. The homicide resulted in the death of Jarvis Naff, 26.

The vehicles allegedly involved are a gray, newer model Ford EcoSport; a silver, newer model Honda Accord and a silver Chevrolet Impala LT with a partial California license plate ending in B386, according to BPD.

The night of the homicide officers found Naff suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Naff’s homicide is one of six cold cases the police department is asking for help identifying suspects and more information.

Anyone with information regarding Naff’s homicide is asked to call Detective Hernandez at

661-326-3539 or the police department at 661-327-7111.