BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Saturday on 600 Baker St., said the Bakersfield Police Department

According to a release by the BPD, officers arrested Rafael Lopez, 37, and Geovanny Garcia, 19 in the 1500 block of Lincoln Street on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Investigators located several firearms including the presumed murder weapon, and no additional suspects are believed to have been involved, the release says.

Anyone with information on this matter is advised to contact Detective Jesse Perez at 661-326-3593, Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.