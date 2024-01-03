BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Enos Lane Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the vehicle on Enos Lane (Highway 43) north of Stockdale Highway (Highway 58) at around 4:07 p.m. for a report of someone possibly dead inside.

The man is only identified as in his 20s, according to the sheriff’s office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At the scene Wednesday afternoon there was a large KCSO presence. Due to the circumstances, homicide investigators were called to the scene and began an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.