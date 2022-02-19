Body found inside vehicle on 8th Street in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a car Saturday morning in central Bakersfield.

Officers were called for a report of a suspicious vehicle on 8th Street near V Street and Union Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. The department said officers found a man dead inside and his body had signs of “obvious trauma.”

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and remains ongoing.

The man will be indentified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.