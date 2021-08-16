Bakersfield sees a killing almost every day this August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are 16 days into the month of August and nearly every day this month, someone has died at the hands of another. We are approaching 100 homicides for this year and there are still four-and-a-half months left in 2021.



We’ve had 13 homicides this month. The most recent killing happened Monday morning.

Two of them were officer-involved shootings.

Monday morning, a man was shot and killed in Bakersfield on Palm Drive across from Kern Medical.

On Saturday, there were homicides at Planz Road and South Haley Street. The victim at Planz road has been identified as 21-year-old Tyis Leon Rush.

We had two officer involved shootings. On Friday, officers shot a man holding a knife in an apartment after attacking a woman on Stephens Drive. Officers shot another man at Autumn Crest Drive on August 7, 2021.

Last Thursday, a man died from being shot at Oregon Street.

Last Wednesday, two people were shot at while in a car at Tyree Toliver St. 46-year-old Terry Loray Herron died.

Last Tuesday, 29-year-old Javontae Tervell Green was shot on Eye Street.

Last Monday, a man was shot on Union Avenue near Freemont Elementary.

Two weeks ago, 50-year-old Parrish Stinson was shot at King and Butte streets.

During that time, domestic violence sparked a double homicide at Grassotti Court.

37-year-old Irma Vazquez is identified as the victim from a shooting at North Inyo Street on August 3, 2021

Domestic violence has been an long-term infection in our county. Three of the last 13 homicides are linked to domestic violence.

“If you’re an individual that’s in a violent relationship please know that we have a 24 hour hotline,” Louis Gill the CEO of the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault said. “If you need an emergency place to stay because you need to be safe that is also available.”

The number to the hotline is 327-1091.

“If you’re a bystander or see something happen, most importantly the very first thing you must do is dial 9-1-1,” Gill said. “Get other individuals involved. Get law enforcement on the way to help because by yourself you should not be engaging.”

The 13 homicides bring our total to 92 across Kern County.