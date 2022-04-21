BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating the death of a man Thursday in East Bakersfield as a homicide.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Sonora Street at around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a man down. The department said the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information was made available.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.